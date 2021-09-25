DEAR ABBY: Recently, I took my two sons to a cooking class. The instructor, a married woman and mother, was very friendly and nice. She kept telling me I was "beautiful" and how lucky my boys are to have such a beautiful mom. She also kept calling me "my love." I found it peculiar, but didn't give it a lot of thought because I presumed she was being friendly and I know some people speak that way. I am more reserved. I save words like "love" for people I truly love (my kids and husband).

However, my husband was upset that I didn't ask her to stop. He said he felt I disrespected him because I allowed someone else to call me "my love." Had she been a man, I'd understand his feelings, but I saw no harm in it. Am I wrong for not having spoken up?

— War of Words in New Jersey 

DEAR W.O.W.: Your husband is overreacting. The woman was not being disrespectful. She went overboard trying to pay you a compliment. All you had to do was smile and say, "Thank you very much, but you are making me uncomfortable. Please. No more."

