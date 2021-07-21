DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a wonderful man for 46 years. The only disagreement we have had during all this time is my hairstyle. Growing up, I had curly (kinky) hair, for which I was bullied and teased. I feel secure and safe when I straighten it. He loves it curly.
I feel insecure and sad when I try to make him happy. Because I feel so much better with straight hair, I don't think I can honor his wishes. To some people, this may seem trivial, but it's a major issue in our home. I would appreciate your advice.
— "Hair-don't" out West
DEAR "HAIR-DON'T": My advice is, to thine own self be true. If you feel depressed and insecure with curly hair, then you should not feel forced to wear it that way. It's your head and your feelings, and your husband will have to adjust and accept it.