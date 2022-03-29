Husband refuses to stop using spouse's childhood nickname

DEAR ABBY: When I was in high school, I stopped going by my short nickname and began going by my more formal given name. Everyone has been respectful, except my significant other. When he met me 20 years ago, the change had already occurred. Yet he continues to call me by the nickname. He does it whenever he talks about me to others, and it often leads to my being in a social situation and having to correct people.
When I have tried to impress upon him how important this is to me, he says I am being "trivial." Abby, it is my NAME, and I think I have the right to be called what I want. I consider his refusal to understand how I feel a sign of disrespect. Am I wrong?
— CALL ME BY MY NAME
DEAR CALL: No, you are not wrong. Your significant other should have made more of an effort to call you by your preferred name 20 years ago. Had he done that, by now it would have become habit. Correct him every time he uses the wrong name, whether it's in private or in public.
For many people, this would not be a deal-breaker. However, because it is for you, it may be time to consider replacing him with someone who wants to help you be the person you want to be, rather than put a stumbling block in your way.