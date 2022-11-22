Husband shocked when wife leaves him the day their son dies

DEAR ABBY: Our son died suddenly a month ago. It was a terrible shock. That same day, his mother (my wife) announced, "We are done!" as a couple. We've been married 41 years, but our relationship has always been rocky. She hasn't spoken to me since then. I have two areas of deep grief and no one to talk with to share the agony of losing a son and a marriage simultaneously. Family members and close friends have been sympathetic, but most don't know what to say. Any advice would be welcomed.
— MOURNING IN TENNESSEE
DEAR MOURNING: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the death of your son. Because you have no one to confide in, it's important you start talking with a grief counselor about the double loss you have experienced. It will take time to work through the sadness you are feeling in the aftermath of your son's passing. While no one can blame you for your anger at your wife for her poor timing, once your sadness lessens, you may realize how fortunate you are to finally be freed from a 41-year unhappy marriage.