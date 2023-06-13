<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Husband suspicious of wife's lunches with coworkers

DEAR ABBY: My wife goes to lunch with male co-workers at least a couple times a week. When she has lunch with them, she uses a credit card so I won't know, but when she eats by herself, she uses our bank account. I have heard her make breakfast dates by saying, "You know where," or "The place by work," rather than saying where. Is this common?

— SUSPICIOUS IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: You seem to be a VERY suspicious spouse. It's not unusual for male and female co-workers to have a lunch together. "You know where" and "the place by work" are descriptors used by people who have a routine, not necessarily to obscure anything nefarious. Could your wife be secretive about it because she knows if she isn't, you will give her the third degree?

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

