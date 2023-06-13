Husband suspicious of wife's lunches with coworkers

DEAR ABBY: My wife goes to lunch with male co-workers at least a couple times a week. When she has lunch with them, she uses a credit card so I won't know, but when she eats by herself, she uses our bank account. I have heard her make breakfast dates by saying, "You know where," or "The place by work," rather than saying where. Is this common?
— SUSPICIOUS IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: You seem to be a VERY suspicious spouse. It's not unusual for male and female co-workers to have a lunch together. "You know where" and "the place by work" are descriptors used by people who have a routine, not necessarily to obscure anything nefarious. Could your wife be secretive about it because she knows if she isn't, you will give her the third degree?