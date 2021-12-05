DEAR ABBY: I've noticed for the past several years that my wife of more than 40 years has been "forgetting" to wear her wedding and engagement rings. Her excuses were that the rings didn't fit anymore or were causing a rash, etc. I thought she might be embarrassed over the size of the diamond compared to her friends' rings, so I had the rings resized to fit her finger and offered to buy her a larger diamond ring. She changed her mind about the diamond size after recognizing how much it would cost.
Now I'm wondering if I'm being too "controlling" or unreasonable for expecting her to wear her rings. I understand there are times that rings should not be worn for fear of damage. What are your thoughts?
— DEVOTED HUSBAND IN THE SOUTH
DEAR HUSBAND: Some women no longer want to wear expensive jewelry for fear of being assaulted and robbed. A wedding ring isn't supposed to function like the brand on a bovine. Not every wife wears one. (Need I point out that many married men forgo wearing them as well?) If someone is married in their heart, they may not feel they need the symbol. Unless you're worried your wife may be cheating, my advice to you is to ease up.