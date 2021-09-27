DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together 20 years. In the middle of our living room sits an albatross of a coffee table. My husband's girlfriend made it for him in the late '60s/early '70s. I think it weighs 500 pounds.
I am finally redecorating the house and I want this table out of my life, but he won't hear of it. He says there will be absolutely no negotiating on the subject. I have tried every approach. I feel like I'm second fiddle to his past. How can I move forward without such resentment?
— HATES THE RELIC IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR HATES: Congratulations on redecorating your home. Rather than argue with your husband about the albatross, it may be time to rethink how you use the space. Many men enjoy having an area just their own, a "man cave." Why not create one for him and put his treasured "love gift" in there, where you won't have to see it? If he gives you an argument, that is the time to tell him you have tolerated having it in the middle of your home for the last 20 years and you have been a good sport about it long enough.