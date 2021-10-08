DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married (with some ups and downs) for 30 years. We are in our 50s and have two grown children. We enjoy an active love life except for one thing. He refuses to kiss me passionately before or during lovemaking. When I met him 35 years ago, he was the best kisser! Kissing helps me to get in the mood, but he says we're "too old" for that.
I have talked to him about it, to no avail. My first thought was that my breath was bad, but he assured me it wasn't. Is this normal? Am I asking too much? When we're watching a movie together, I will say to him when the actors kiss, "They're doing it, why can't we?" and he rolls his eyes. Should I let this go, as it seems like such a small issue?
— Kissed Off in Montana
DEAR KISSED OFF: Considerate couples who love each other want to give each other pleasure. That your husband would withhold something you have told him you need to enhance your intimacy is selfish. I do not think you should "let this go," because if you would write to me about it, it ISN'T a small issue. If he can't explain his change in behavior to you, he should explain it WITH you — in the office of a marriage and family therapist.