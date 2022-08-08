I have two friends who want more of my attention than I care to give

DEAR ABBY: I have two friends who are sisters. They text me every day throughout the day, sharing every thought and every little thing that happens to them. Also, they constantly invite me over to their homes and try to manipulate me into coming over. One does it by telling me her daughter loves me and wants me to come for dinner; the other uses other tactics of a similar nature — like her dog misses me.
None of the other people in my life do this. We all have lives to live — some busier than others. But with the others, we see each other on birthdays, holidays and other celebrations where we all get together, visit and catch up. This everyday texting is getting on my nerves to the point where some days I don't respond to either of them.
I have tried subtly and blatantly to tell them to stop, but to no avail. What else do I need to say or do? I have known both of these people for 40 years, and it seems they only "hear" me when I flip out on them — something I'm trying to change about myself.
— HOUNDED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR HOUNDED: It would not be "flipping out" to firmly tell these needy sisters you do not have time to text with them on a daily basis because you are a busy person and being bombarded is distracting. You also do not have to visit anyone because their dog or their child misses you. Set some ground rules and see them when it's convenient for you — say, once a month (if that). Once the pressure is off, you might enjoy them more.