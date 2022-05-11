I haven't seen my neighbor in a year. Can I ask what happened to her?

DEAR ABBY: Is there a polite way to ask my neighbor where his wife is? I've lived in a neighborhood for four years where most people keep to themselves. During COVID, I noticed this female neighbor taking multiple walks each day. I introduced myself and sometimes came across her on my walk. She was pleasant but didn't seem interested in being "friendly." She was ALWAYS on her phone every time she left the house. They have a young, teenage daughter who sometimes walked with her mom.
I haven't seen the woman in more than a year. The daughter and dad sometimes walk together with the dog. My reason for wanting to know is to understand their circumstance — did she pass away, did she leave her husband? It's like she simply vanished.
— CONCERNED NEIGHBOR IN A SMALL TOWN
DEAR CONCERNED: The next time you see the husband say, "I used to see your wife walking so often. I haven't seen her in about a year. How is she?"