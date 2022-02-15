I think my married boyfriend has another girlfriend. Should I tell his wife?

DEAR ABBY: I've been seeing a married man for more than 30 years. Everything was fine between us until recently. I have begun to suspect one of my female neighbors is seeing him as well. I'm contemplating getting in touch with his wife and my neighbor's husband and telling them about my suspicions.
I need to know what to do so this relationship with the neighbor will stop. I know by telling on him, I'll lose him, but if the neighbor is after him because of his money, I don't want his wife thinking I'm the one taking it from him. What should I do?
— NERVOUS IN TEXAS
DEAR NERVOUS: Despite the odds, you have been fortunate in having had a drama-free affair for 30 years. Because you have no proof that your lover is involved with someone else, it would cause less damage to everyone if you shared your suspicions with HIM. I guarantee that if you reveal your three-decade affair to his wife, you can kiss this romance goodbye. If the neighbor couple finds out you accused her, you will make enemies — particularly if your suspicions are not true.
I find it ironic that after helping your lover cheat for decades, you are now angry at him for cheating. I see nothing to be gained by creating a scandal to save your injured pride.