If I switch mechanics, do I owe anyone an explanation?

DEAR ABBY: I may stop going to an auto mechanic I have used for several years because of mistakes he made diagnosing problems on my daughter's friend's car. He advised her to get another car, but a different mechanic replaced the spark plugs and the catalytic converter, and the car is fine. Should I tell him why I'm not coming back or just drive off into the sunset and let it go?
— FIXING TO CHANGE IN OHIO
DEAR FIXING: Let it go. If the mechanic contacts you and asks why he hasn't seen you, tell him the truth — that you no longer trust his judgment after the bum steer he gave your daughter's friend.