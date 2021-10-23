If you don't want death announcements on social media, better head off your family

DEAR ABBY: Can you help to illuminate people on what is proper etiquette after the passing of a loved one? We recently had a death in our family. As we were trying to say our goodbyes and get in touch with immediate family, the word got out.
Within an hour of the passing, the news was all over social media. We barely had time to react, let alone inform all our family members. Many of them learned about it from these posts. Imagine finding out a loved one passed away from a non-family member's social media posting. It made an already painful situation even more so. People were hurt that they weren't informed before it was plastered all over the internet.
Could you ALSO point out that if you are the person who made the post from which someone found out about the death of a family member, rather than get defensive and say, "I'm not the only one who posted it!" or, "I wasn't the first to say something," just kindly offer your condolences and maybe an apology.
— MOURNING IN MICHIGAN
DEAR MOURNING: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. I am sure that feelings are raw because people are hurting, but please realize that because of social media, news travels like wildfire. For a friend to be told and then to post the sad news wouldn't be unusual these days. However, to head something like that off before it happened, the person who spilled the beans should have asked the friend to keep the news private until all family members were personally informed.
That said, since there were hurt feelings, apologies are in order.