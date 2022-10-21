Immunocompromised family member feels excluded from invites

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and I are both immunocompromised. I have cancer; she has asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. Our doctors have advised us to not gather with crowds. We didn't attend my niece's wedding or her baby shower because nobody was masked and everyone was together. Now it seems like we have been forgotten.
We were not invited to recent holiday celebrations. My sister-in-law always sent group invites to these events, but we haven't received any. They haven't even asked us how we are. We are still not able to attend, but we would like to think we are still welcome. Am I justified in feeling this way?
— EXCLUDED IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR EXCLUDED: For the time being, you must accept that you won't be able to mingle with large groups. However, that doesn't mean you can't meet with small groups. To be less at risk, consider hosting some small get-togethers with vaccinated friends and relatives, and you may not feel so isolated. But please do not blame folks who know your circumstances, and whose invitations you have refused, for removing you from their guest lists for now.