In-laws dote on oldest granddaughter, but ignore disabled younger grandchild

DEAR ABBY: My husband's parents treat our two daughters very differently. My oldest is bright and talkative, and she's treated with love and kindness from both of them. They bring her gifts for holidays and birthdays and make time to be with her. Our younger daughter has multiple disabilities. She is nonverbal and requires help in all areas. My in-laws act as if she doesn't exist. They never interact with her and never buy her gifts.
They claim to be religious people, but I find their behavior toward our younger child to be completely devoid of love or kindness — the opposite of what their religion teaches. It's distressing to my husband and me.
We have mentioned the inequality before, to no avail. In fact, they never even responded. What should we do? It's tearing my heart apart to see my younger child treated this way by people who should love her unconditionally.
— MOM OF TWO IN OHIO
DEAR MOM OF TWO: You do not have to sit by and helplessly tolerate your younger daughter being treated the way she has been. I agree that what your in-laws have been doing is cruel and hurtful. It's appalling. So you and your husband should TELL them that if they want to continue seeing their grandchildren, they will show more consideration to the younger one, or else it won't happen.