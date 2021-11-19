In-laws won't stop nagging couple to get a car

DEAR ABBY: I am 60 years old and married. Every time we see my wife's family, her parents pressure me to buy a car. (Our old one got totaled.) We don't leave the house often except for exercise, and our daughter delivers our groceries to us.
Because I got sick of the nagging, I purchased a 9-year-old vehicle. When I brought it home, my wife began griping incessantly about my choice. She didn't like it and wanted to return it, so I did.
The next time we saw her parents, we told them we didn't need a car and we're happy without one. It made them very upset. Every time we have seen them since, they continue to pester me about it. What should I do about this infuriating situation?
— NO CAR IN ALABAMA
DEAR NO CAR: Understand that your in-laws probably mean well, but do not allow yourself to be dragged into an argument about your decision. Tell them you do not wish to discuss it further and, if they persist, see them less often — much less often.