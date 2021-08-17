DEAR ABBY: I have had a girlfriend for about three years, but I have recently begun to feel indifferent about our relationship. We have to travel at least 45 minutes to see each other and don't always see each other on weekends. I have been trying to convince her to move into my hometown, but something new arises each time I bring it up.
Recently, a younger woman (she's 21, I'm 32) showed an interest in me during one of my sports games. I have talked to her and won't let any relationship develop outside of being friends. She's religious and I'm not, and that's a deal-breaker for me. I'm torn between continuing to try to build my current relationship, trying to pursue the new one, or taking a step back from relationships to focus on my personal goals. Any thoughts, Abby?
—Pondering in Pennsylvania
DEAR PONDERING: It doesn't appear that you OR your girlfriend of three years is really ready to take things to the next level. If you were, you wouldn't be debating whether to trade her in for a newer model. As to the younger one, you just stated clearly that her religiosity is a deal-breaker for you. Your third option makes the most sense. Concentrate on your personal goals for a while, and with time, your love life will work itself out.