Inheritance pulls two sisters apart

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I inherited our mother's condo some years ago. She wants to sell it; I do not. She has harangued me nonstop with inane scenarios of what "could" happen with our heirs if we don't sell, even going so far as to threaten, "If we don't sell it now, I don't think I will want to sell." I don't even know what that means.
Because I was fed up, I agreed to sell. The problem is, at this point, I don't even like her. I'm not mad — I just abhor the way she harangued me. I don't think I'll ever want to talk to her again, and I feel sad about that. Any thoughts?
— SIBLING DISASTER IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR SIBLING: It is unfortunate (but not uncommon) for money to drive a wedge between family members. When your sister started her harangue, you should have inserted your lawyer into the negotiation. Because you wished to keep the unit, you could have bought her half from her, leaving you both with what you wanted. If it's not too late, give it some consideration. As to never wanting to talk to your sister, I hope with time your feelings will mellow and fences can be mended.