Inmate should write to her family

DEAR ABBY: I'm an inmate at the women's prison. My fiancé and I have been together for four years and have four little ones under the age of 4. They are with him.
I am getting mad at him for not writing often or sending photos. I realize he's busy taking care of the babies, but am I being selfish to think he should make time for me?
— INMATE MOM IN NEVADA
DEAR MOM: I am glad you asked. I am also glad you recognize the fact that your fiancé has his hands full, working to support his family while taking care of the little ones. Because you have more time on your hands than he does, spend some of it writing to HIM and the CHILDREN. Tell them how much you love and miss them. Describe your daily activities and your hopes for them. If you do, it may make your bond with them stronger and bring them closer to you until you are released.