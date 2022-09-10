Is it disrespectful to share photos of graves on social media?

DEAR ABBY: My beloved passed away 20 months ago. I did not have a service. Recently, a close family friend went to visit the burial site and place flowers. Our plaque has his date of birth and date of "departure." This friend then posted a photo of it to Facebook and shared it with everyone on her "friends" list. Some of them I don't know, and I was more than a bit shocked seeing the picture. (I found it scrolling on my FB page.)
I realize Facebook is public, but am I wrong in thinking she shouldn't have posted and shared it without asking permission? Am I a relic? I found it disrespectful.
— MISSING HIM IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR MISSING: I am sorry for the loss of your loved one and for your pain. The friend visited his grave because she cared for him and wanted to pay her respects. Because the visit was meaningful to her, she posted about it on FB. It's not unusual for people to post about what they are doing. I see nothing disrespectful about it, nor do I think permission needed to be sought. And no, you are NOT a "relic"; you are a woman who is deeply grieving the loss of her mate, and I respect that.