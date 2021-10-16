Is it "leaf peepers" or "leaf peekers?"

DEAR ABBY: This is the time of year when the leaves begin to change into their fall colors. It is also when the media refers to the people who come to look at those colorful leaves as "leaf peepers."
I don't know how the term came about, but trust me, no one is walking around peeping like baby chicks. The correct term is "leaf PEEKERS." A teacher I once had explained it to our class this way: "This is the time of year when the tourists arrive to take a peek at our leaves when the colors are at their peak." Just wanted to share, Abby.
— Jay in Bennington, Vt.
DEAR JAY: Live and learn. Thank you for explaining it to this dumb cluck.