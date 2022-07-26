Is it OK to be more than just friends with my roommate?

DEAR ABBY: I had a man as a roommate for a year while he worked in town. "Rodney" was a wonderful roommate. After his lease ran out and he was transferred elsewhere, he came clean about his feelings for me. Then the pandemic happened, and he disappeared for two years.
Rodney is now back and wants to live with me part time again. This time he wants more intimacy. He's kind and helpful around the house. He's divorced, very smooth and has a residence 1,000 miles from here. I don't want to be "friends with benefits." I don't know him well enough to know if I want more. But I enjoy his company a lot. I am in my 60s and young-looking — so why not just have a good time? I still don't want to be hurt. Any advice?
— ROOMMATE ROMANCE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR ROOMMATE: Sex with you should not be part of Rodney's lease agreement. What he is proposing seems more like a business deal than an attempt to court you. If you are looking for a relationship that could lead to "something more," do not jump into this without carefully weighing the pros and cons, including the emotional risk involved. If you were willing to settle for a "good time," you wouldn't be writing to me.