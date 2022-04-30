<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Is it okay to date my friend's ex if she's dating my brother?

DEAR ABBY: My close friend, "Lizzy," broke up with her boyfriend six weeks ago. At first, she was very depressed about it, but she has gradually gotten over him. A few days ago, Lizzy's ex-boyfriend asked me out. I really wanted to say yes, but I decided to ask her first if it was OK. When I did, she flipped out and told me she wouldn't be my friend anymore if I did. I've known Lizzy for four years, and I don't want to lose her friendship.

A day later, I found out from another friend of mine that Lizzy was dating my twin brother. She never asked me if I was OK with that, let alone informed me that they had feelings for each other. Does this give me the right to date Lizzy's ex?

— BREAKING GIRL CODE IN ALABAMA

DEAR BREAKING: I think so. But don't do it without first clearing the air with her, because if things work out with your twin brother, you are likely to be seeing a lot of Lizzy in the future.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

