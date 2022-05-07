Is it okay to flirt when you're in a relationship?

DEAR ABBY: I have been with someone for seven years. From the start, he said he wasn't the jealous type. He says that when we are out, flirting is OK because we go home together, and if someone wants a kiss, I should give it. What do you think of this? I'm not for it.
— HEARTBROKEN IN FLORIDA
DEAR HEARTBROKEN: So this man says it's OK for both of you, I assume, to flirt and kiss others? What I "think" is that regardless of how long you have been together, this person isn't interested in an exclusive relationship, and if that's what you want, it may be time to find someone whose values more closely mirror your own.