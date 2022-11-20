<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Is it okay to throw a housewarming party for a widower?

DEAR ABBY: My sister passed away from lung cancer 10 months ago. My brother-in-law no longer wants to live in the house they shared because of too many memories, so he's giving the house to his daughter and moving into an apartment. My other sister wants to throw him a housewarming party. Is that appropriate?

— WELL-MEANING IN THE EAST

DEAR WELL-MEANING: Of course it is, as long as it's OK with your brother-in-law. It's not only appropriate, it is a loving, positive gesture and, in a sense, a celebration of life. Good for her!

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

