Is it okay to throw a housewarming party for a widower?

DEAR ABBY: My sister passed away from lung cancer 10 months ago. My brother-in-law no longer wants to live in the house they shared because of too many memories, so he's giving the house to his daughter and moving into an apartment. My other sister wants to throw him a housewarming party. Is that appropriate?
— WELL-MEANING IN THE EAST
DEAR WELL-MEANING: Of course it is, as long as it's OK with your brother-in-law. It's not only appropriate, it is a loving, positive gesture and, in a sense, a celebration of life. Good for her!