Is it rude to not say "bless you!"

DEAR ABBY: I have stopped saying "bless you" when someone sneezes. It's a ridiculous custom that needs to be retired. I do not believe the soul leaves the body when a person sneezes, and I highly doubt anyone else today believes that.
I'm not a Christian, and I don't feel comfortable invoking the blessing of a deity I don't believe in. Some people have criticized me out for staying silent after a sneeze, and I have also been given dirty looks for my silence. Am I being rude for not blessing someone who has sneezed?
— NOT SAYING IT
DEAR NOT SAYING IT: You are not being rude; you are being true to your feelings. If you prefer not to say "God bless you" when someone sneezes, no rule of etiquette decrees that you must. A polite alternative might be to say, "Gesundheit!" — the translation of which is "good health." Those sentiments NEVER become obsolete.