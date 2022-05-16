Is it time to cease communication with abusive brother

DEAR ABBY: My younger brother is in his 60s. As a child, he was very active and athletic. Decades later, he is seriously overweight and having trouble with his knees, plus numerous other physical problems. He's addicted to painkillers and takes many other drugs. Over the last 10 years, he has had disagreements with at least 10 people and written mean and spiteful texts. Because of it, he has lost many friends and even his doctor.
He didn't communicate with me unless he wanted my opinion about something he had done or said. If I disagreed, he sent me hateful, upsetting texts as well. Last year, he asked my opinion about something, and when I disagreed with him, he blasted me again. He also doesn't like my husband or stepdaughter and mentioned them in his text. I finally decided I had had enough and quit engaging him. Am I overreacting?
— SECOND THOUGHTS IN GEORGIA
DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: I don't think so. Because you want to avoid the pain of interacting with your dysfunctional sibling, your solution is both logical and appropriate. Please do not second-guess or punish yourself for protecting yourself.