Is it worth trying to get my ex's family to acknowledge our daughter?

DEAR ABBY: I have a 5-year-old daughter, "Kim," whose father is not in the picture. If that's not tough enough, I don't know his whereabouts. I haven't heard from him in a year because he has had past trouble with the law. He obviously isn't interested in being involved in her life, and I've accepted that. However, he has family members who live not far away, and they haven't made any efforts either.
My teenage son is close with Kim's father's nephews, as they have been friends since he and I dated. I have been debating whether to reach out to my ex's sisters to address their lack of involvement in Kim's life. If they want no part of it, I guess I'll have to give up trying, although it's a shame she doesn't know her family on "Dad's side."
The main reason I want to contact them is so she can get to know them or, if they choose not to, I can at least explain to her (when she's older) that I tried. Do you think it's worth it to reach out? Or should their absence confirm their lack of interest?
— UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATION
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Because you feel it's important for Kim to know that you "at least tried" reaching out to her father's side of the family, give them a call. However, it seems to me their absence is already sending a strong message that — for whatever reason — they prefer to keep their distance.