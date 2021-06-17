DEAR ABBY: My wife and I are having a minor argument, and we are seeking your help in resolving it. We live in an age when we commonly experience "conversations" with robo-calls, virtual assistants (Alexa and Echo) and phone routing software. All this technology is powered by artificial intelligence. So given that we are talking to machines, do we need to follow the rules of etiquette with these robots? My wife insists we should say "Thank you" and "Please" to these software creations, while I say no manners are needed. Your thoughts?
— Mulling it over in Montana
DEAR MULLING IT: Although it isn't mandatory, I know of at least one AI "assistant" that would acknowledge the courtesy.