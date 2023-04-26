Is there a polite way to avoid other people's conversations in public?

DEAR ABBY: Often I find myself seated near people who either speak too loudly or talk constantly without stopping, both of which annoy me. This usually happens in restaurants, when I'm trying to enjoy a nice meal, although it also happened recently on a train. My seatmate was talking to the passenger across the aisle. What can be done in such situations, hopefully in a polite way?
— TRYING TO RELAX
DEAR TRYING: A restaurant patron can quietly ask to move his or her seat to a quieter location. On public transportation, you should have offered to give your seat to the person across the aisle so your seat partner could continue the conversation without shouting across.