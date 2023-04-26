<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Is there a polite way to avoid other people's conversations in public?

DEAR ABBY: Often I find myself seated near people who either speak too loudly or talk constantly without stopping, both of which annoy me. This usually happens in restaurants, when I'm trying to enjoy a nice meal, although it also happened recently on a train. My seatmate was talking to the passenger across the aisle. What can be done in such situations, hopefully in a polite way?

— TRYING TO RELAX

DEAR TRYING: A restaurant patron can quietly ask to move his or her seat to a quieter location. On public transportation, you should have offered to give your seat to the person across the aisle so your seat partner could continue the conversation without shouting across.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

