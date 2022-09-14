<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Is wearing clothes and then returning them stealing?

Blue shirts on hangers
COURTESY OF METROCREATIVE

DEAR ABBY: One of my co-workers comes to work with different clothes all the time. I overheard her telling another co-worker she buys clothes, hides the tags, then returns them after she wears them. She said she avoids wearing perfume so the clothes don't "smell." She also pays cash. In my opinion, this is a form of stealing. Your thoughts?

— WORKING WITH A THIEF

DEAR WORKING: I agree with you. While there is nothing you can do about it, it may comfort you to know that when this happens repeatedly, some stores refuse to sell more items to the perpetrator.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.

