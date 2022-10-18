It's my friends birthday. Who chooses the restaurant?

DEAR ABBY: Please settle a yearly disagreement. If I offer to take the birthday girl out for lunch, I will be paying the bill. So which of us chooses the restaurant? I say I should get to choose where to host the celebration for which I'm paying. Birthday girl insists she gets to choose where I'm going to take her, since it's her birthday.
— UNSURE IN FLORIDA
DEAR UNSURE: The choice of where to take your guest should be yours, not hers. Between you and me, I think she is nervy to suggest otherwise.