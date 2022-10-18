<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It's my friends birthday. Who chooses the restaurant?

DEAR ABBY: Please settle a yearly disagreement. If I offer to take the birthday girl out for lunch, I will be paying the bill. So which of us chooses the restaurant? I say I should get to choose where to host the celebration for which I'm paying. Birthday girl insists she gets to choose where I'm going to take her, since it's her birthday.

— UNSURE IN FLORIDA

DEAR UNSURE: The choice of where to take your guest should be yours, not hers. Between you and me, I think she is nervy to suggest otherwise.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all