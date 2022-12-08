Job interviewer put off by cell phones

DEAR ABBY: I recently served on a committee to hire a professional-level staff member for my organization. Eligible candidates are required to possess a bachelor's degree or higher. We received more than 30 applications and decided to bring in three candidates for interviews who looked great on paper.
One of them had his phone on and it repeatedly buzzed with incoming messages during the interview. Another, when asked if she had any questions for us, pulled her phone out of her jacket pocket and started swiping the screen saying that she had some questions on her phone. Abby, she had a notepad open in front of her, so why didn't she have her questions written on that?
I found it unsettling that these two candidates couldn't disengage from their phones long enough to participate in a job interview! It made me wonder if they could disconnect from their cellphones long enough to do the job, if hired. Am I showing my age — and value system — in thinking that a job interview should be a phone-free zone? What's the etiquette in such a situation?
— UNIMPRESSED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR UNIMPRESSED: The "etiquette" is that a job candidate should be prepared before a job interview. Cellphones should be turned off or put on silent mode during the interview so they won't cause a distraction. Make sure the applicant understands this BEFORE the interview begins. As for Candidate Two, ideally she should have written her questions on the notepad she brought with her, although members of her generation often put things like that on their cellphones. A younger interviewer may have let this slide. You didn't. Next candidate!