Junior needs parents to lay off about college

DEAR ABBY: I'm an 11th-grader. My parents have been putting massive amounts of pressure on me about college, and it's stressing me into oblivion. When I try to talk to them about it, they tell me I should be, and already should have been, more involved in my college applications process, academics and preparing for college. They say those should be my top priorities right now, and have gone so far as to restrict what I can do — getting a job, hanging out, extracurriculars, etc. How do I get them to lay off?
— BURNED-OUT IN SOUTH CAROLINA
DEAR BURNED-OUT: A way to do that would be to show your parents the extent to which you ARE working on your college applications as well as your grade point average. They are trying to make you focus because they fear you won't be accepted if you don't. If the pressure is really too much for you, discuss this with a counselor at school, so that person can intercede for you.