LGBTQ reader worries about dying

DEAR ABBY: I find myself depressed 90 percent of the time because I'm afraid of death. Do you think LGBTQ individuals are doomed after death? Will we go to hell? I'm gay and I worry every day about it. Please settle my nerves.
— STRESSED-OUT IN GEORGIA
DEAR STRESSED-OUT: I'm glad you asked. Please stop worrying, because you are making your own hell right here on Earth. LGBTQ individuals are no more "doomed" after death than are straight people. The misguided individual who planted that idea in your head deserves that fate, not you.