DEAR ABBY: My 4-year-old grandson, "Johnny," is obsessed with all things military. Everything he picks up is a pretend gun, sword or blaster. I know we played cowboys and Indians as kids, pointing sticks or our hands and shouting "Pow! You're dead!" and none of us turned into shooters. But today's climate is more violent. Johnny has already gotten into trouble at preschool for pointing and making shooting noises. Is there anything we can do to discourage this behavior? Does he need professional help?
— UNCLEAR IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR UNCLEAR: Because Johnny has gotten into trouble for pretending to play with guns, his parents should explain to him why it is not OK to do that at school. Unless there is something going on with your grandson that you omitted from your letter, he should not need professional intervention for acting like a normal boy.