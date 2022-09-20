Lonely widow comes to depend on taken friend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a widow. I totaled my car four months ago and asked a friend, "Stan," for the type of help my husband would have provided. Stan was great and did so much. I felt bad that he refused my offer of money, so one day I took him out to lunch.
A few weeks later, he invited me to dinner and took me to my favorite steakhouse. He and his longtime girlfriend were parting ways because she was selling her home and moving to live with her son. We started going out to eat once or twice a week.
Abby, after two months, he disappeared! I think I fell in love with him without even realizing it. Now he's gone every weekend, and I'm in so much pain. I am trying to set myself free. How could I fall in love so easily?
— WASN'T EXPECTING THAT
DEAR WASN'T EXPECTING: You were vulnerable, and Stan was there and seemed willing to step in and fill the void left by your husband's death. That's how you fell in love with someone who was, I assume, a longtime trusted friend.
Stan may have met someone, have other commitments or felt unready to make one with you. That he hasn't given you a reason for his disappearance is disappointing, but it happens. Please don't beat yourself up over this. You did nothing wrong. These disappointments are a part of life.