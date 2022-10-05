<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Long-distance daughter worries her daily check-ins are unwelcome

DEAR ABBY: My aging father lives hundreds of miles away from me. I try to call him every day, but it feels like my calls are not welcome. I am the only person he has contact with other than his caregivers. Should I keep trying or give up?

— DISCOURAGED DAUGHTER IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DAUGHTER: Do not give up. Is this normal behavior on your father's part? If it isn't, he should be examined by his doctor to ensure he hasn't had a stroke or gone into a cognitive decline. It's very important you know his health status as well as whether there have been other changes in his life that would account for his behavior. Pay him a visit, if that's possible. I cannot stress this too strongly.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all