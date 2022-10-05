Long-distance daughter worries her daily check-ins are unwelcome

DEAR ABBY: My aging father lives hundreds of miles away from me. I try to call him every day, but it feels like my calls are not welcome. I am the only person he has contact with other than his caregivers. Should I keep trying or give up?
— DISCOURAGED DAUGHTER IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR DAUGHTER: Do not give up. Is this normal behavior on your father's part? If it isn't, he should be examined by his doctor to ensure he hasn't had a stroke or gone into a cognitive decline. It's very important you know his health status as well as whether there have been other changes in his life that would account for his behavior. Pay him a visit, if that's possible. I cannot stress this too strongly.