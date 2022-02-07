Long distance relationship having communication issues

DEAR ABBY: I have been involved with someone for more than a year, and he has proposed. Being in a long-distance relationship has been very difficult. In the beginning, he was very attentive. He lives in Tennessee, and I am in Oregon.
I love him very much and I thought we were going to have a future together. However, he is very busy with his career so it's difficult making plans. We have set wedding dates a couple of times, and it's always getting put on hold.
My problem lately is he hasn't been responding to me by text or email. He said he loves me, but I don't understand why he hasn't gotten ahold of me. What do I do now?
— HANGING IN THE BALANCE
DEAR HANGING: I wish you had mentioned how long it has been since he has communicated with you. Could he be sick, injured or incarcerated? If it is none of those and it has been more than a couple of weeks, it would be fair to assume his enthusiasm has cooled, and you should reconsider the long-distance engagement.