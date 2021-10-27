DEAR ABBY: I've been with my boyfriend for four years. He talks about marrying me and has even given me an "engagement" ring. The problem is, whenever I ask him about setting a wedding date, he seems annoyed, like I'm trying to pressure him into marrying me. He gave me the ring almost three years ago. Should I end this relationship if we can't get on the same page?
— ENGAGED IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR ENGAGED: You need to get to the bottom of why he is reluctant. If he's worried about the expense or uncomfortable about the hoopla of a big wedding, you could agree to have a small courthouse ceremony. However, unless your boyfriend (notice I didn't use the word "fiancé") can come up with a solid reason for not being ready to follow through on his marriage proposal, ending the engagement is exactly what you should do, because the ring you're wearing is nothing more than a "promise" ring.