Longtime marriage turns to silence

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 55 years never talks to me anymore. Unless I initiate conversation, he sits in silence, staring off into space. He says he has "nothing to say." It drives me crazy. I suppose, after all these years, anything he says has been said before, but still, it leaves me feeling lonely and unloved.
When I tell him how it makes me feel, he says it isn't the case, but he never changes. We don't have TV, and I can read and do crossword puzzles by myself for just so long. I really look forward to the evening, when I can start drinking my whiskey, so I have a little pleasure in my life. I don't have more than a couple of drinks because I understand the health risks, but tell me, what else can I do?
— TALKING TO MYSELF IN TEXAS
DEAR TALKING: What you can do is quit drinking to ease your loneliness and get out of the house. Socialize with others at least once a week. Look into opportunities to volunteer in your community. Take your husband with you if you can pry him out of his chair. The only thing you should NOT do is continue on the path you're on.
P.S. If your husband's passivity is new behavior, consider going with him to the doctor so he can be screened for depression. (While you're there, it might not be a bad idea for you to be screened for it as well.)