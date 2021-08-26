DEAR ABBY: I recently had to say goodbye to my precious dog, Wendy Darling. She was a sweet old girl with bad kidneys and severe joint pain. During the last few weeks of her life, she could barely eat, and not at all in the last days. I know in my head that ending her suffering was the right thing to do. I have supported friends and family who helped their pets this way.
It's my heart that is having trouble. I keep thinking that I didn't have the right to make that decision; that life is too precious to deliberately steal even a single day. While her body was declining, her mind and spirit danced, and she looked at me with complete trust. I miss her so much and find myself crying throughout the day. Can you tell me how to reconcile my head and my heart? I have this huge weight on my chest and more than a little bit of guilt.
— Missing Wendy in Oregon
DEAR MISSING WENDY: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your precious canine companion. You gave Wendy Darling a wonderful life, filled with love. Dogs were meant to run and play, to love and be loved, not to suffer. I am sure you miss her, but please stop beating yourself up for making a rational decision about what was best for her. If your grief continues to overwhelm you, talk with your veterinarian about joining a grief support group. I am sure he or she will reassure you. Your loss is recent. That you are emotional is understandable. Try to remember that tears are healing.