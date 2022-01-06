Low risk of exposure to COVID from donated items

DEAR ABBY: My neighbor's husband died of COVID-related problems. I was never officially informed. About a week later, his clothing, favorite chair and other items were put on the curb in a free pile. While the pile is now gone, my concern is for the people who took the items. I will let you inform the world what might be the better solution.
— PANICKED IN OREGON
DEAR PANICKED: I am glad to do that. The information is available to anyone who is interested. Folks, it's as near as your computer. Fire it up and go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html, where you will find a "Frequently Asked Questions" section with information about how the virus is spread and how to avoid contracting it. From what I have read, germs on surfaces are less likely to spread the virus than person-to-person contact.