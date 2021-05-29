DEAR ABBY: I am a 63-year-old man, born "Thomas J. Reilly." I was legally adopted at 14, although I had lived with my adoptive parents since I was 6 months old and was given their surname, "Johnson." My wife of 42 years recently passed. My adoptive parents died several years ago, and my brother, who was also adopted by the Johnsons, has been gone two years.
My mother always wanted me to search for my birth family, but out of respect for her and Dad, I never did. Now, because I have no adoptive relations left in my life, I'm considering changing my name back to Reilly, but I'm ambivalent about it. I want to reengage with my birthright, yet remain respectful to the Johnsons, who lovingly raised me as their own. My heart has two halves, and I don't know which to nurture.
-- Confused in the East
DEAR CONFUSED: The line, "What's in a name? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," is a classic in English literature. In a situation like yours, however, it may not hold true. You honored your adoptive parents and your brother every day of their lives. If you feel changing your name would make your heart whole, then follow through with what you need to do.