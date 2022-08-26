Man at odd with wife who thinks his good deed will be taken the wrong way

DEAR ABBY: Whenever I’m out early for a medical or dental appointment, early church services, etc., I usually stop at a fast-food drive-through and bring home breakfast. My neighbor is a single mother who works at home due to the pandemic, and I buy something for her and her son and leave it on her porch. I remember times when I was still working and a co-worker would bring in breakfast treats, and how much I enjoyed them.
My wife has told me to stop because, she says, my neighbor will think I’m a “dirty old man.” My neighbor and I hardly ever speak except to say hello, and I never give her another thought. What do you think?
— PASSING IT ON IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR PASSING: When you pick up those breakfasts, do you bring something home for your wife as well? If the answer is no, your wife may be insecure about the attention you are paying to this neighbor. From my perspective, what you have been doing is a kindness.