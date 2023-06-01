Man borrowed money from and didn't pay it back

DEAR ABBY: I met a Realtor when I sold my house. He represented the buyer. After the sale, he represented me in a rental property. Then he said he wanted to partner with me in purchasing properties. We also formed what I thought was a relationship. After he borrowed $750 from me and didn't repay it, and I refused to loan him any more, he ghosted me. Should I take him to small-claims court or chalk it up to a lesson learned?
— STILL WAITING IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR STILL WAITING: If you have proof that you loaned the Realtor money that he failed to repay, feel free to take him to small-claims court. (It's certainly worth a try.) And when you are done with that, report him to the ethics committee of the state real estate board.