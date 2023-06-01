<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
DEAR ABBY

Man borrowed money from and didn't pay it back

DEAR ABBY: I met a Realtor when I sold my house. He represented the buyer. After the sale, he represented me in a rental property. Then he said he wanted to partner with me in purchasing properties. We also formed what I thought was a relationship. After he borrowed $750 from me and didn't repay it, and I refused to loan him any more, he ghosted me. Should I take him to small-claims court or chalk it up to a lesson learned?

— STILL WAITING IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR STILL WAITING: If you have proof that you loaned the Realtor money that he failed to repay, feel free to take him to small-claims court. (It's certainly worth a try.) And when you are done with that, report him to the ethics committee of the state real estate board.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

