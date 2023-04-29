Man doesn't know how to make lonely friend know he's not welcome

DEAR ABBY: A lonely friend who lives several hours away wants to visit me for a few days. He keeps bringing up the subject of visiting while I try to steer the conversation in another direction. My wife isn't keen on the idea of someone she's not familiar with staying with us.
I don't consider us close friends, and I have never invited him to stay. I prefer he not visit, mainly due to my wife's concerns. Is there a way to get him to stop asking without losing his friendship? I suppose I could live without the friendship, but I don't want to hurt him.
— FLUMMOXED IN FLORIDA
DEAR FLUMMOXED: Tell this pushy individual you and your wife "cannot accommodate" a houseguest. Whatever the reason may be, it's the truth. Keep repeating it as often as necessary.