<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Man doesn't know how to make lonely friend know he's not welcome

DEAR ABBY: A lonely friend who lives several hours away wants to visit me for a few days. He keeps bringing up the subject of visiting while I try to steer the conversation in another direction. My wife isn't keen on the idea of someone she's not familiar with staying with us.

I don't consider us close friends, and I have never invited him to stay. I prefer he not visit, mainly due to my wife's concerns. Is there a way to get him to stop asking without losing his friendship? I suppose I could live without the friendship, but I don't want to hurt him. 

— FLUMMOXED IN FLORIDA

DEAR FLUMMOXED: Tell this pushy individual you and your wife "cannot accommodate" a houseguest. Whatever the reason may be, it's the truth. Keep repeating it as often as necessary.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all