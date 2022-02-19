<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man faces pushback against attending funeral for old friend

DEAR ABBY: I have been happily married for 32 years. My wife is going to a girls' thing this coming Saturday and asked me what I will be doing. I said I'm going to a funeral for a girl I knew in high school. (We were never boyfriend/girlfriend, just friends.)

My wife asked me how I heard about it, and I shared that one of my friends mentioned it during our Monday night football chat. She said, "You haven't talked to her in more than 40 years. You really didn't know her anymore, but you're going to her funeral?" I said yes. Then she said it is "eerie, strange and weird" and it seems inappropriate. I reminded her that people print obituaries to let people know.

I asked the guy who told me what he thought about me going. He said it sounded fine to him, but I shouldn't go stag. I said, "Doesn't 'stag' mean single and looking? I'm an old married man." I'm perplexed about both of these conversations. Am I missing something? AM I a weirdo if I go? Can I go alone?

— PAYING RESPECTS IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR PAYING RESPECTS: The answers to your questions are no and yes. If you feel the need to pay last respects to a friend from high school, there's nothing "weird" about doing so. Your football friend may have substituted the word "stag" for the word "solo," which means "alone." (I see no reason why you shouldn't attend the funeral alone if the spirit moves you.)

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all