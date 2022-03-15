Man feels cursed in love

DEAR ABBY: I'm a 54-year-old man, blessed with a good life, family, friends and a good job for 35 years. I was married for six years. The first four of them were very good. We were blessed with a sweet, beautiful daughter. Her mother and I have been divorced for more than 20 years now.
I'm a decent-looking guy. I'm kind, honest and fun, and I have good morals and a sense of humor. I have dated many women since the divorce, but most of those relationships were all about sex. I'm not complaining, but I'd like to find that one woman with whom I could share everything — travel, dinner, ballgames, concerts, etc. The few of those I've encountered over the last 20 years have ended up getting married to someone else. Abby, can you help? I feel ...
— CURSED IN ARKANSAS
DEAR CURSED: If I read your letter correctly, you have been jumping into bed with women before you find out what they are all about. Your chances of finding someone to share the rest of your life with might improve if you make the effort to form friendships first. Although you may not find someone who enjoys all of the activities you mentioned on your wish list, you might forge rewarding friendships along the way and enjoy some of them together.