Man in happy marriage wishes wife would go on the defensive less often

DEAR ABBY: I am a loving husband of a wonderful wife of 40-plus years, but I have one issue with her that I can't understand. If I mention, in a very carefully worded manner, something she does that annoys me, she retaliates by bringing up things from decades in the past about me.
I have corrected my past behaviors, but she seems to use this as a way of "twisting the knife," knowing it hurts me. I have tried explaining this to her, but she still does it. Do I just ignore her annoying behavior? Is this her defensive way of getting back at me? What should I do?
— WOUNDED IN COLORADO
DEAR WOUNDED: Your wife is not getting back at you for anything. What she is doing is avoiding owning up to the fact that something she does annoys you instead of apologizing or correcting it. Remember the saying "the best defense is a strong offense"? This is an example of it.